Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas remain out of Saints practice

The Saints have settled on Andy Dalton as their starting quarterback for the immediate future, but it looks like he may continue operating without a full deck on offense.

Wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Michael Thomas remained out of practice on Wednesday. Landry has missed the last three games with an ankle injury and Thomas has missed four in a row with a foot injury.

If they remain out through Sunday’s game against the Raiders, rookie Chris Olave will again be in position to carry a heavy load in the passing game.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) and tight end Adam Trautman (ankle) were also out on Wednesday. Guard Andrus Peat (chest), wide receiver Keith Kirkwood (ankle), cornerback Paulson Adebo (knee), and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest) were listed as limited participants.