Joe Burrow is the AFC offensive player of the week

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was PFT’s choice for the Week Seven offensive player of the week and the NFL chimed in with another award on Wednesday morning.

The league has named Burrow the AFC offensive player of the week in recognition of his performance against the Falcons last Sunday.

Burrow went 34-of-42 for 481 yards and three touchdowns in the 35-17 Bengals win. It was the fifth time that he’s thrown for at least 400 yards in a game, which is the most for any player in his first three seasons, and the second-most yards he’s ever thrown for in a game.

It’s the first time that Burrow has won the conference’s offensive player of the week this season and the third time in his career.