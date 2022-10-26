Joe Burrow is the AFC offensive player of the week

Posted by Josh Alper on October 26, 2022, 8:35 AM EDT
Atlanta Falcons v Cincinnati Bengals
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was PFT’s choice for the Week Seven offensive player of the week and the NFL chimed in with another award on Wednesday morning.

The league has named Burrow the AFC offensive player of the week in recognition of his performance against the Falcons last Sunday.

Burrow went 34-of-42 for 481 yards and three touchdowns in the 35-17 Bengals win. It was the fifth time that he’s thrown for at least 400 yards in a game, which is the most for any player in his first three seasons, and the second-most yards he’s ever thrown for in a game.

It’s the first time that Burrow has won the conference’s offensive player of the week this season and the third time in his career.

8 responses to “Joe Burrow is the AFC offensive player of the week

  1. Every time I see his name, all I can think of is how the Steelers dominated him. 5 turnovers in one half of football, that’s total ownage. I just don’t get all the hype surrounding this guy. Big Ben already won a superbowl by this point in his career.

  3. If i were to start a nfl franchise Joey B and Patty Mahommes would be my top choices.I can see them performing at a higher level in the next 15yrs. I like Allen but the way he plays the game concerns me. Running and initiating contact is not good in the long run.
    Anyway, congrats J.Brrrrr

  4. NFL on CBS 🏈
    @NFLonCBS
    ·
    Follow
    QBs who have multiple games with 500 Total Yards and 4 Total TD:

    Joe Burrow

    That’s it.
    That’s the list.

  6. See if he can add to his record in remainder of season. And he missed half of his rookie year to knee injury. Yes, bad game against the Steelers. See how he does the second time around.

  7. He’ll have another HUGE game this week against our world famous “Swiss cheese”defense. I HATE BEING A BROWNS FAN

