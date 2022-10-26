Kareem Hunt trade possibilities could hinge on Monday night’s outcome

Posted by Mike Florio on October 26, 2022, 10:31 AM EDT
Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
The Browns have an underachieving team and a disgruntled running back whose contract expires after the current season. To no surprise, then, trade chatter has emerged regarding whether Kareem Hunt will land with a new team by next Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Reports definitely will emerge that the Browns are getting calls for Hunt, because calls are constantly made at this time of year for players who are or may be available in trade. The Browns have no reason to conceal it, because they want to get the best possible offer for the player.

The question is what will it take to get a deal done? A league source tells PFT that the Browns want a Christian McCaffrey-style haul. That’s excessive, but that’s where the Browns apparently are.

For now.

That could change if/when they lose to the Bengals on Monday night. If the Browns fall to 2-6, they may need to start thinking about loading up assets for improving the team in 2023, especially since Hunt will be gone after 2022, anyway.

If they beat the Bengals and more to 3-5, the vibe could be different. The Browns may be more inclined to hold Hunt, unless they get the kind of offer they want.

The broader point is this — teams may not know how aggressively they’ll be selling or buying until after the Week Eight games are played. The Browns play the very last game of Week Eight. That outcome may be the key to whether the Browns will take what they can get, or try to get more than anyone wants to give.

11 responses to “Kareem Hunt trade possibilities could hinge on Monday night’s outcome

  2. One – the Browns have never used Hunt properly. They should have both he and Chubb on the field at the same time – at least more then the NEVER they currently do.

    And I need to bring this up – I thought Mayfield was the problem? I mean, we got rid of that locker room cancer who wasn’t an adult, so we’re all good now, right?

    As a Browns fan, I’m already wondering when Haslam will fire Stefanski and then we can really, truly, this time it’s for sure, start over and in the right direction. Can’t wait! The other three teams in our division are clear and obvious examples of finding a good coach, not interfering with football operations and building a foundation of consistency within the organization.

    The Browns have had awful owners and have been a nonstop carousel since ’99. It’s maddening, especially since the team seemed to be on the right track in 2020. But 2021 wasn’t perfect so we blow everything up. Great. Haslam is an idiot.

  4. You never know what is in the minds of people who are running a dysfunctional team
    Haslem
    Berry
    Stefanski

  5. I’d want Kareem Hunt more than any other running back including CMC for Buffalo.

    Price could be right.

  6. Wasting his time and talent in CLE. Same could be said for a number of others, but at least he has a chance to get outta here.

  7. Good grief. They’ve been loading up on assets for years. I’m so thankful for McDermott and Beane. Hasn’t translated into a super bowl and maybe it never will: but my team is competitive end in The conversation every year now.

    At some point these assets should have paid off.

  8. I would Love to have Kareem Hunt back in Kansas City. He was a budding superstar in his time with the Chiefs.

  9. as they say RB are a dime a dozen .. there no great demand for KH .. every team has players they would like to move on from.

  10. They are not getting a CMC sized haul for a player about to become a FA, not to mention one with Hunt’s baggage. They’d be lucky to get a third-rounder.

  11. The Browns may as well get rid of Hunt because any hope that they may have to make the playoffs will be crushed by the Steelers on January 8th! GO STEELERS!

