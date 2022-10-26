Kenny Pickett: Almost doesn’t get you anything

Getty Images

The Steelers had a shot at a go-ahead touchdown drive in Sunday’s loss to Miami.

But the opportunity ended when rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett threw an interception to cornerback Noah Igbinoghene in the end zone — a play that effectively ended the game.

“There was definitely positives, but the almost doesn’t get you anything,” Pickett said Wednesday, via Dale Lolley of the team’s website. “You want to go finish the game. I felt like we were efficient in the two-minute until the turnover play. It’s something I’ll learn from, we’ll learn from as a group.”

As a rookie signal-caller, Pickett’s turnovers have been a problem this season. In his four appearances with three starts, Pickett has thrown seven interceptions to just two touchdowns. He’s completed 68.5 percent of his passes for 771 yards. But Pickett has fumbled just once, and the team didn’t lose possession — despite the pre-draft concerns about Pickett’s hand size.

Despite the interceptions, Pickett said he doesn’t want to be any less aggressive.

“You look at some of the turnover plays, it’s a ball getting tipped, or Chase [Claypool] getting his feet tangled up. Some things just don’t go your way. That’s life. That’s football,” Pickett said. “There’s times we have to take chances and give our guys a chance down the field. There’s a fine line between it. We’re trying to balance that out.”

Pickett and the rest of the Pittsburgh offense will have a significant challenge this week in facing the Eagles. Philadelphia is No. 4 in both yards allowed and points allowed. The Steelers rank No. 30 in total yards and No. 31 in points scored.