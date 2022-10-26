Lions sign C.J. Moore off Texans practice squad

Getty Images

Safety C.J. Moore is back with the Lions.

Moore spent the last three seasons with the Lions, but he was released off injured reserve in early September. Moore signed with the Texans practice squad, but he re-signed with the Lions and returned to Detroit’s active roster on Tuesday.

Moore made 45 appearances for the Lions over the last three years. He played almost all of his snaps on special teams the first two seasons, but saw more time on defense during the 2021 campaign. He had 36 tackles and an interception in those appearances.

The Lions also announced that they have signed safety J.R. Reed to their practice squad. Defensive lineman Bruce Hector was released to make room for him.