Mac Jones is off the Patriots injury report

A couple of days appears to have done wonders for Mac Jones‘ injured ankle.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick called Jones’ health after missing three games a factor in his decision to have both Jones and Bailey Zappe play against the Bears in their 33-14 loss to the NFC North club in Week Eight. Jones started the game, but left after three series and did not return despite Belichick saying at halftime that both quarterbacks would play.

Given the ankle issue and Belichick’s feeling that it factored into Jones’ availability, one would have guessed Jones would be on the team’s injury report Wednesday even as a full participant. Such guesses would be incorrect, however, because Jones was not listed at all.

That adds support to a report that he will start again in Week Nine against the Jets, although that won’t answer the question of whether both quarterbacks might see action again this weekend.

Center David Andrews (concussion), defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), and safety Kyle Dugger (ankle) were out of practice. Wide receiver Nelson Agholor (hamstring), wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (toe), linebacker Anfernee Jennings (calf), cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle), guard Mike Onwenu (ankle), safety Adrian Phillips (shoulder), linebacker Josh Uche (hamstring), and tackle Isaiah Wynn (shoulder) were all limited participants.