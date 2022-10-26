Marco Wilson named NFC defensive player of the week

The Cardinals took control of last Thursday’s victory over the Saints late in the first half when they scored a pair of pick-sixes off of quarterback Andy Dalton.

Cornerback Marco Wilson took the first one to the house, returning the pass 38 yards for a defensive touchdown.

Now he’s been named NFC defensive player of the week.

Wilson also had three tackles and another pass defensed in the 42-34 victory.

In his second season, Wilson has recorded 29 total tackles, five passes defensed, an interception, and one forced fumble.

It’s the first time Wilson has won a defensive player of the week award.

The Cardinals will be back in action on Sunday when they visit the Vikings.

  1. Marco Wilson is really start to improve and is playing a lot better. With his elite athleticism as athletic as any top corner in the league he’s going to be a real problem if he consistently play at a high level getting a lot better with his fundamentals over the last few weeks. With Byron Murphy developing into a true shutdown corner playing at a Pro Bowl level, Antonio Hamilton looking really good playing really well and Trayvon Mullen now healthy set to play this weekend against the Vikings all of the sudden AZs secondary looks good especially considering they have one of the best safety duos in the league.

