Mike Tomlin: Continued work, not significant changes, will lead to dam breaking offensively

The Steelers rank last in the NFL in yards per play, so it’s not surprising that they also rank near the bottom of the league in points scored and total yards heading into a Week Eight game against the Eagles.

It’s also not surprising that questions about what needs to change in order for the Steelers to generate more big plays were a central part of head coach Mike Tomlin’s press conference on Tuesday. Tomlin said that he doesn’t “feel like I’m there” when it comes to making personnel or coaching changes because he believes that continuing to work will get the offense where the team needs it to go.

“Keep working,” Tomlin said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “With continuity, it raises your floor. When you raise your floor and minimize negativity, you increase the potential for positivity. Sometimes, the changes that need to occur aren’t significant ones. They’re just continuing to work and understanding that the dam’s going to break in terms of those opportunities.”

There haven’t been many signs of leaks in the dam to this point in the season and some will have to show up soon for others to start believing that the current makeup of the unit can lead to the results that have been lacking.