Mike Tomlin: I’ve got so much respect for Jalen Hurts and the way he plays quarterback

Getty Images

The Eagles and Steelers will play on Sunday for quarterback Jalen Hurts‘ first start against Pittsburgh.

Hurts has been playing very well for the still-undefeated Eagles, who are coming off their Week Seven bye. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had high praise for the young quarterback in his Tuesday press conference.

“They’re unbelievably efficient in terms of maintaining possession of the ball and it starts with their quarterback, Jalen Hurts,” Tomlin said. “Man, I’ve just got so much respect for him and the way he plays the position. His intangible quality, his leadership skills, his prudent decision making, his prudent use of mobility at the position. It’s all really good, and that’s why they have very little negativity in their offense. They utilize his mobility schematically in situational moments. It’s challenging for the defense on possession downs in a tight red. I think he’s got six touchdowns via the ground.

“So, that turnover component and his prudent decision making, his ball security and the ball skills in that secondary are the reasons, significant reasons, why they are an undefeated group.”

Hurts has completed 67 percent of his passes for 1,514 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions. And Tomlin was right — Hurts does have six rushing touchdowns along with 293 yards.

If the Steelers can’t contain Hurts and the rest of Philadelphia’s offense, it could be a long day for the black and yellow.