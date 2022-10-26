Mike Tomlin: I’ve got so much respect for Jalen Hurts and the way he plays quarterback

Posted by Myles Simmons on October 26, 2022, 9:36 AM EDT
Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

The Eagles and Steelers will play on Sunday for quarterback Jalen Hurts‘ first start against Pittsburgh.

Hurts has been playing very well for the still-undefeated Eagles, who are coming off their Week Seven bye. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had high praise for the young quarterback in his Tuesday press conference.

“They’re unbelievably efficient in terms of maintaining possession of the ball and it starts with their quarterback, Jalen Hurts,” Tomlin said. “Man, I’ve just got so much respect for him and the way he plays the position. His intangible quality, his leadership skills, his prudent decision making, his prudent use of mobility at the position. It’s all really good, and that’s why they have very little negativity in their offense. They utilize his mobility schematically in situational moments. It’s challenging for the defense on possession downs in a tight red. I think he’s got six touchdowns via the ground.

“So, that turnover component and his prudent decision making, his ball security and the ball skills in that secondary are the reasons, significant reasons, why they are an undefeated group.”

Hurts has completed 67 percent of his passes for 1,514 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions. And Tomlin was right — Hurts does have six rushing touchdowns along with 293 yards.

If the Steelers can’t contain Hurts and the rest of Philadelphia’s offense, it could be a long day for the black and yellow.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Mike Tomlin: I’ve got so much respect for Jalen Hurts and the way he plays quarterback

  2. Tomlin is both smart and classy—never give the opponent bulletin board material. Should be much closer than the spread indicates.

  4. The Steeler defense cannot give up more than 10 points and expect to win. “It wouldn’t be prudent!” — said in Dana Carvey doing George G.W. Bush voice.

  5. The Steeler defense cannot give up more than 10 points and expect to win. “It wouldn’t be prudent!” — said in Dana Carvey doing George H.W. Bush voice.

  8. Mike Tomlin should be scouting every offensive coordinator they face hopefully seeing what real coordinators can do. This should starkly contrast his current, unqualified, OC and move Tomlin to remove him from that position. As far as the Steelers going up against the Eagles…it’s already over with a resounding Eagles win. The Steelers don’t have the offensive capability to keep up. Even if the defense can keep the Eagles under 20 pts, the offense doesn’t produce.

  9. Can’t see the Steelers keeping this one close. Philly’s defense will force some turnovers and pull away in the first half. Pickett is not ready to lead the second half comeback that has haunted the Eagles this year. FLY

  10. Tomlin is doing what a great (deceased) basketball coach (John Thompson) used to call “fattening frogs for snakes…”

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.