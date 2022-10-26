Nick Gates back on Giants’ active roster after 13 months and 7 surgeries for broken leg

Getty Images

Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates is back on the team’s active roster as he prepares to return to his first game action in more than a year.

Gates broke both the tibia and fibula in his left leg in September of 2021 and has had seven surgeries during a long and difficult recovery process, according to ESPN.

Gates returned to practice three weeks ago, and today was the deadline for the Giants to either put him on the active roster or end his season by putting him on the physically unable to perform list. The Giants put him on the active roster, indicating that they think he’ll be able to play soon.

Gates started all 16 games at center in 2020 and had started the first two games of the season at guard when he suffered the broken leg in Week Two of last year.