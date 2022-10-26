Oli Udoh disputes factual allegations that led to recent arrest

Getty Images

Vikings backup offensive lineman Oli Udoh recently was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest without violence. Through his lawyer, Udoh has issued a statement disputing some of the factual allegations that emerged through media reports of the incident.

Various reports suggest the incident arose when Udoh followed a female into the women’s restroom. Udoh disputes this. Per the statement, the female he allegedly followed disputes it, too.

“Oli never followed a woman into the restroom and never prevented a woman from going anywhere – and I have personally verified that any allegation to the contrary is 100% false,” attorney Brian Bieber said in a statement issued to PFT. “In fact, the woman approached Oli that night and they had a cordial conversation which ended in their exchanging phone numbers. She has since reached out to us and has confirmed the allegations are completely false. Oli committed no crime whatsoever under Florida law, and we look forward to a speedy resolution of this case – one in which he never should have been arrested.”

The pending charge is resisting arrest without violence. That seems unrelated to the underlying incident.