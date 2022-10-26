Randy Bullock is the AFC special teams player of the week

Posted by Josh Alper on October 26, 2022, 8:49 AM EDT
Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans
Getty Images

The Titans offense didn’t manage to create many fireworks against the Colts in Week Seven, but they were able to come out of the game with a win thanks to their defense and kicker Randy Bullock.

The defense produced three turnovers, including a 76-yard interception return for a touchdown by safety Andrew Adams. Bullock provided all the rest of the team’s points.

Bullock kicked the extra point after Adams’ touchdown and he made all four field goals that he attempted in the 19-10 Titans win.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Bullock has been named the AFC special teams player of the week. It is the third time he has received that award during his career.

