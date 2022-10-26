Rashod Bateman, Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters are questionable for Thursday night

Getty Images

Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman appeared on the practice report Tuesday with a foot injury.

The good news is he practiced fully Wednesday after not practicing Tuesday. The bad news is the Ravens list him as questionable for Thursday Night Football.

Bateman missed two games with a foot injury before returning for Sunday’s win over the Browns. He had four catches for 42 yards.

In five games this season, Bateman has 15 receptions for 285 yards and two touchdowns.

Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (hamstring) and Marcus Peters (quad) were full participants again Wednesday but still are questionable.

Tight end Mark Andrews (knee), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), linebacker Josh Bynes (quad), running back Gus Edwards (knee) and cornerback Brandon Stephens (oblique) also are questionable.

Bynes returned to a limited practice Wednesday after sitting out the first two practice days. Edwards was limited all week.

Andrews, Stanley and Stephens were full participants Wednesday.

Defensive end Calais Campbell (illness) will not play against the Bucs. The Ravens ruled him out after he didn’t practice all week.

Offensive guard Ben Cleveland (foot) had another full practice and does not have a designation.