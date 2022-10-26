Report: Chase Young not expected to practice this week

Getty Images

Commanders defensive end Chase Young went for a check of his surgically repaired knee last weekend with an eye on getting cleared to start practicing this week, but it looks like that’s not going to happen.

JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com reports that the team is not expected to designate Young for return from the physically unable to perform list this week. Per the report, Young has not had a setback in his recovery from last year’s torn ACL but the plan is for him to have another doctor’s visit before he possibly gets on the practice field next week.

Once Young is practicing, the team will have a three-week window to activate him. If he does not get activated in that time frame, he will not be able to return at all this season.

Young’s last game for the Commanders was on November 14 last year. They play the Eagles on a Monday night on November 14 this year and a return to practice next week could make that the date of his next game as well.