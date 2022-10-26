Report: Ezekiel Elliott likely out this week

Getty Images

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott did not practice on Wednesday because of a knee injury he suffered during last Sunday’s win over the Lions and a report Wednesday indicates he won’t be playing this weekend.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said that Elliott suffered a knee sprain and Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that it’s a Grade 2 MCL sprain. Hill adds that Elliott also suffered a deep thigh bruise and that he is expected to miss this weekend’s game against the Bears.

The Cowboys have a bye in Week Nine, so Elliott would have an extended period to rest before they return to face the Packers on the road in Week 10.

Tony Pollard has split time with Elliott this season and he would be in line for even more playing time if Elliott isn’t on the field this Sunday.