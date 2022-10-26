Report: Mac Jones will start Sunday vs. Jets

Getty Images

Apparently, Bill Belichick saw how it went today.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones took about 90 percent of the first-team reps in Wednesday’s practice and will start against the Jets on Sunday.

Of course, just because Jones starts doesn’t mean he’ll finish the game. PFT reported on Monday that Jones took 90-95 percent of the reps in last Saturday’s practice before being listed as questionable for Monday’s game against the Bears.

Jones played for the first three possessions on Monday before he was replaced by rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe. While Zappe’s first two drives ended in touchdowns, the Patriots failed to score another point.

The 15th overall pick of last year’s draft, Jones has had a turnover problem in 2022. In four games, the quarterback has completed 65 percent of his passes for 799 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s also lost a fumble.

But at least for now, it looks like Jones is going to get the first crack at showing what he can do with New England’s offense against the division-rival Jets this week.