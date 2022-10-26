Report: Mac Jones will start Sunday vs. Jets

Posted by Myles Simmons on October 26, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT
Chicago Bears v New England Patriots
Getty Images

Apparently, Bill Belichick saw how it went today.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones took about 90 percent of the first-team reps in Wednesday’s practice and will start against the Jets on Sunday.

Of course, just because Jones starts doesn’t mean he’ll finish the game. PFT reported on Monday that Jones took 90-95 percent of the reps in last Saturday’s practice before being listed as questionable for Monday’s game against the Bears.

Jones played for the first three possessions on Monday before he was replaced by rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe. While Zappe’s first two drives ended in touchdowns, the Patriots failed to score another point.

The 15th overall pick of last year’s draft, Jones has had a turnover problem in 2022. In four games, the quarterback has completed 65 percent of his passes for 799 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s also lost a fumble.

But at least for now, it looks like Jones is going to get the first crack at showing what he can do with New England’s offense against the division-rival Jets this week.

6 responses to "Report: Mac Jones will start Sunday vs. Jets

  2. Was there any doubt? Now go get him his college buddy Jerry Jeudy. Bourne and a pick should do the trick. Mac threw 60 yard dimes at Bama. Time for Patricia to take the training wheels off and let Mac do his thing. That will open up the underneath stuff.

  3. Does it really matter?
    Both are 2nd or 3rd team backups at best, and would have an issue making any AFC squad..

