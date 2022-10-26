Reports: Kamu Grugier-Hill asks for and receives release from Texans

Getty Images

Veteran linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill asked for and will receive his release from Texans, according to multiple reports.

The Texans want to see more of rookie linebacker Christian Harris, their third-round draft choice. He played 38 snaps in his NFL debut Sunday, while Grugier-Hill saw action on only 18.

Grugier-Hill re-signed with the Texans this offseason and has started all five games.

He has 40 tackles and a pass breakup.

In 2021, Grugier-Hill led the team with 108 tackles and added three sacks and an interception.