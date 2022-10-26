Robert Quinn helps give Eagles a potentially dominant rotation

Getty Images

The best offensive lines consist of five guys who constantly show up and get it done. The best defensive lines have a revolving door of badasses who can constantly and relentless pressure the opposition.

The Eagles added another such badass today, bringing Robert Quinn to town in a trade with the Bears.

Along with the guy who seat a Chicago single-season record with 18.5 sacks in 2021, the Eagles have Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Jordan Davis, Tarron Jackson, and Milton Williams.

It’s becoming reminiscent of what the Eagles did in 2017, when their defensive line consisted of Graham, Cox, Chris Long, Beau Allen, Vinny Curry, Tim Jernigan, Derek Barnett, and Destiny Vaeao.

With Quinn now in the mix, the rich get richer. The great get greater. And the Eagles solidify their status as the best team in the NFL.

Yes, Bills fans can credibly argue that their team is better. But the Eagles haven’t lost, yet. Also, the Bills may get a chance in February to show that they’re the better team. If they are.