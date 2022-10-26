Ron Rivera: Carson Wentz trade terms shouldn’t affect quarterback decision

Getty Images

The Commanders will be in better shape in the 2023 NFL draft if Carson Wentz misses significant playing time. But head coach Ron Rivera isn’t ready to concede that could play a part in determining when or if Wentz gets the starting quarterback job back from Taylor Heinicke.

If Wentz plays at least 70 percent of the Commanders’ offensive snaps this season, the Commanders have to send a second-round draft pick to the Colts. If Wentz plays less than 70 percent of snaps, the Commanders send the Colts a third-round pick.

Asked if that would affect his decisions, Rivera told TheAthletic.com, “Well, it shouldn’t have to. But, again, we’ll see. I don’t want to bench a guy and not play a guy just because of something . . . we put in the contract. We’re going to try and win at the same time; we also got to try and develop [our younger players].”

Wentz played 100 percent of the Commanders’ offensive snaps in the first six games of the season, but he missed the seventh game with a finger injury and is likely to miss three to five more games.

If Wentz were to miss only three more games and then play the rest of the season, he’d finish the year with more than 70 percent of snaps. If he were to miss five more games and then play the rest of the season, he’d fall short of 70 percent. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Commanders decide to give Heinicke an extended look, not only because of Wentz’s injury, but also because giving Wentz more time off gives them a better chance of keeping their second-round pick.