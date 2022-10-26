Ron Rivera tending to personal matter, Jack Del Rio will run Wednesday practice

Posted by Myles Simmons on October 26, 2022, 11:24 AM EDT
Tennessee Titans v Washington Commanders
Getty Images

The Commanders are operating without head coach Ron Rivera on Wednesday, as he tends to a personal matter concerning his mother, according to multiple reporters on the Washington beat.

Rivera is in California but is expected to return back to the East Coast on Wednesday night.

Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio will lead Washington’s practice and address the media after the session.

Coming off a 23-21 victory over Green Bay on Sunday, the Commanders will travel to Indianapolis to face the Colts in Week Eight.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Ron Rivera tending to personal matter, Jack Del Rio will run Wednesday practice

  1. Rivera has to go the game is bigger then him now. Why would an experienced coach, not rush five or six and put undo pressure on an old QB who has to go downfield in 27 seconds and only needs a field goal to win. Instead he kept rushing the same 4 tired people and Rodgers almost pulled it off. Bad clock management costs the Packers not Rivera.

  2. Take care Mr. Rivera. Hopefully you are a school function for your kids and everything else is good to go

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.