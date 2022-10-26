Russell Gage, Carlton Davis, Cam Brate among Bucs players ruled out for Thursday

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have not officially released their injury report with game statuses for Thursday’s matchup with the Ravens. But head coach Todd Bowles provided a preview of what’s to come in his Wednesday session with the media.

Via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Bowles ruled out receiver Russell Gage (hamstring), cornerback Carlton Davis (hip), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad), safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion), and tight end Cameron Brate (neck).

Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (foot) is doubtful.

But there’s a chance receiver Julio Jones (knee) will be back, as Bowles said he’s going to be a game-time decision.

Jones has appeared in only two games this season. He last suited up for the Week Four loss to Kansas City, playing just 18 offensive snaps and making one 7-yard catch.

The Bucs’ offense could use a boost and might get at least a bit of a lift if Jones is in fact able to play.

Tampa Bay’s full injury report with game statuses will be released later on Wednesday.