Russell Wilson says he could play right now without any limitations: “I’m ready to rock”

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson indicated today that he’ll be on the field in London for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

Asked after today’s practice whether he could play a game right now without any limitations, Wilson answered, “Yeah. I feel great. I’m ready to rock.”

Wilson’s comments echo those of Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett, who said on Monday that Wilson is trending in the direction of playing.

After playing the first six games of the season, Wilson missed Sunday’s loss to the Jets with a hamstring injury. Brett Rypien started in Wilson’s place and the Broncos’ offense struggled — though no more than it has struggled for most of the season with Wilson at the helm.

The Broncos have their bye after the London trip, and it might be tempting to give Wilson one more week off so that he can be fully rested for the second half of the season. But from all indications, Wilson will be back on the field on Sunday.

  3. If you’re truly ready to rock, go talk to your MLB Alex Singleton. I saw dude sack someone a few years ago and he did metal horns and head-banged and I started cracking up. Dude seems fun.

  6. Both weeks, Hacketts just been grasping for anything that could even possibly save his job beyond the bye week.

  7. The bye week should be management’s chance to let Hackett go and try to salvage something of the season. Whether or not they can, even with Wilson, remains to be seen. Either way, the combination of Hackett and Wilson is a bust.

  8. This situation has been trending towards becoming one of the all-time biggest football debacles in a very, very long time.

  9. Wilson, Ryan, Brady & Rodgers should just retire – all 4 have been nothing short of a disaster this season.

  12. One thing wilson understood from the get go, you got to blow your competition away and get the job and keep it. He went into Wisc as a 5th year senior and worked hard to take the job away from another senior who was slated to take the reins.
    Did the same thing in Seattle, taking the job away from the incumbent who they gave a ton of money too.
    You bet he is worried his replacement in Denver starts to win and Wilson bench sits. Miracoulous recovery I’d say.

    They’re better when you don’t play.
    Thats what he is afraid of. He will do everything to get his job back

  17. Hackett seems incompetent as a HC. That’s one problem. The other problem is less Wilson’s play, but rather the expectations of the team and fans. QBs aren’t plug and play, he’s learning a new system. Has the team tried to gear the offense to his strengths?

    And so on. Teams like the Colts, Broncos and Browns were never “one piece away” from the next level. Putting all your hopes in “the new QB will save everything” (or, the old QB was the problem) is just fool’s gold.

  18. The way Geno is playing right now makes Wilson seem more and more like a system Quarterback.

  20. His level of being ready to rock is right up there with Tepper, Fitterer & Rhule’s thinking McAdoo is a “Rockstar”.

  21. This Bronco fan is willing to stick with Wilson. It’s not his fault that the head coach is awful and the OC is green.

