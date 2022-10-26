Russell Wilson says he did high knees up and down the aisle on Broncos’ flight to London

Getty Images

The Broncos had a long flight to London for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars, and quarterback Russell Wilson says he made the most of his time.

Wilson, who is recovering from a hamstring injury that forced him to miss last week’s game, said that while his teammates slept, he was exercising in the aisle to make sure his legs are ready for this week’s game.

“I was on the plane, first two hours of the eight-hour flight here I was watching film, watching all the cutups and everything else, and then for the next four hours I was doing treatment on the plane,” Wilson said. “I was walking up and down the aisle, everybody else was knocked out, I was doing high knees, working my legs and everything else, making sure I was ready to rock. That was good. Then I fell asleep for one hour and I watched film for the rest. I felt good to go.”

No one can doubt that Wilson is committed to getting himself healthy, although it’s easy to wonder whether some of his teammates were more annoyed by him working out while they were trying to sleep than impressed with his commitment.

Wilson has declared himself ready to play with no limitations against the Jaguars.