Ryan Tannehill sat out Wednesday’s practice

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill sprained an ankle in Sunday’s victory over the Colts.

He sat out Wednesday’s practice while rehabbing, but he did not wear a boot while meeting with the media.

It’s an ankle sprain. I’ll leave it at that,” Tannehill said, via Buck Reising of AtoZ Sports.

Tannehill missed one offensive snap while getting his ankle taped but finished out the game. He was 13-of-20 passing for 132 yards.

Fullback Tory Carter (neck), defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (ankle) and outside linebacker Rashad Weaver (back) also did not practice Wednesday.

Offensive lineman Aaron Brewer (toe), linebacker Dylan Cole (hamstring), long snapper Morgan Cox (ankle), offensive guard Nate Davis (foot), outside linebacker Bud Dupree (hamstring), center Ben Jones (knee) and linebacker David Long (groin) were limited.

Linebacker Zach Cunningham (elbow) and linebacker Joe Jones (knee) were full participants.