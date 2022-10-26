T.J. Watt returns to Steelers practice

Getty Images

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin called it “highly unlikely” that linebacker T.J. Watt would be activated from injured reserve in time to play against the Eagles this Sunday, but the 2021 defensive player of the year is moving closer to his return.

Watt participated in practice on Wednesday for the first time since injuring his pectoral in the first game of the season. He can be activated at any point in the next three weeks, but will be shut down for the season if he does not get activated by that deadline.

The Steelers have a bye in Week Nine, so their Week 10 game against the Saints looks like a good bet for Watt’s return to action.

The Steelers also confirmed that they will not activate wide receiver Calvin Austin before his own return window closes. The fourth-round pick will now miss the remainder of the year after hurting his foot this summer.