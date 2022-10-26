Tre’Davious White won’t play this week

Posted by Josh Alper on October 26, 2022, 12:12 PM EDT
Green Bay Packers v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier suggested during a media session earlier this week that cornerback Tre'Davious White could make his first appearance of the 2022 season against the Packers in Week Eight.

White’s return from a torn ACL will have to wait at least one more week, however. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said at his Wednesday press conference that the White will not be in the lineup on Sunday night.

The Bills brought White back to practice before they faced the Chiefs in Week Six, so he’ll be closing in on the end of a three-week window to be activated next week. The Bills could activate him at the end of that period even if he isn’t ready to play in a game because the alternative is shutting the cornerback down for the year.

With White remaining on the sideline, Dane Jackson, Taron Johnson, Kaiir Elam, and Christian Benford will remain the team’s top corners against the Packers.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Tre’Davious White won’t play this week

  1. I know he isn’t exactly A.J. Dillon but his legs are looking like twigs. Please take it slow.

  2. he can rest as long as he needs to… Green bay has receivers that resemble wet paper bags and half eaten popsicles with the sticks hanging out. We have receivers that can more than cover that.

  3. The Bills have the luxury of having backups that perform like starters during the first 6 games this year.

  4. Bills winning without White and starting two rookies is an example of why they are the best team in the NFL.

  5. As good as the mostly rookie secondary the Bills put on the field, White can wait until the playoffs.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.