Tre’Davious White won’t play this week

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier suggested during a media session earlier this week that cornerback Tre'Davious White could make his first appearance of the 2022 season against the Packers in Week Eight.

White’s return from a torn ACL will have to wait at least one more week, however. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said at his Wednesday press conference that the White will not be in the lineup on Sunday night.

The Bills brought White back to practice before they faced the Chiefs in Week Six, so he’ll be closing in on the end of a three-week window to be activated next week. The Bills could activate him at the end of that period even if he isn’t ready to play in a game because the alternative is shutting the cornerback down for the year.

With White remaining on the sideline, Dane Jackson, Taron Johnson, Kaiir Elam, and Christian Benford will remain the team’s top corners against the Packers.