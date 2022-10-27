Bears place Lucas Patrick on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Bears placed offensive lineman Lucas Patrick on injured reserve Thursday, the team announced. He injured his toe in the first quarter Monday night.

He started at center but played only 10 snaps before his injury.

Patrick must miss a minimum of four games before returning to the active roster.

Patrick started two games at left guard and two at right guard this season before starting at center Monday night. Sam Mustipher, who started the first six games, replaced Patrick.

Patrick signed with the Bears in March after spending his first six seasons with the Packers, appearing in 73 games with 34 starts while in Green Bay.

The Bears also announced two practice squad moves, signing defensive end Gerri Green and releasing receiver Reggie Roberson.

Green entered the league as a sixth-round selection of the Colts in 2019. He had two stints with Indianapolis in 2019-20 when Bears coach Matt Eberflus was the team’s defensive coordinator.

Green has spent time on the practice squad with the Colts, Patriots (2019), Commanders (2020), Raiders (2020-22) and Titans (2022) but has yet to play in an NFL regular-season game.