Bears will pay $7.1 million of Robert Quinn’s remaining salary

Posted by Mike Florio on October 27, 2022, 9:34 AM EDT
San Francisco 49ers v Chicago Bears
Getty Images

When the Eagles play the Bears in a Chicago later this season, the home team will literally be paying one of the visiting team’s defensive players to chase quarterback Justin Fields.

The trade that sent defensive end Robert Quinn to Philadelphia on Wednesday leaves behind $7.1 million in salary to be paid by the Bears, according to NFL Media. The Eagles will be paying Quinn the prorated veteran minimum.

That’s become a trend in recent years, with teams essentially buying draft picks by paying a large chunk of the salary of an expensive, older player.

So why would the Bears do it? They were paying Quinn anyway, and they would have likely cut him after the season, given that his 2023 salary is $13.9 million. So instead of getting nothing later, they sacrifice him for the final 10 games of 2022 and get a fourth-round pick in return. And they save a little money along the way.

The Eagles will now have to figure out what to do with Quinn after 2022. Absent a restructed deal, they likely will cut him, making the fourth-round pick nothing other than the price for a part-season rental of a player who may help the Eagles get over the top.

  3. Eagles still hold 6 picks including NO pick probably a top 5. Quinn’s performance should be better with less double team and more DL help. Good move in a year of SB contention, but not, if Eagles were not in the mix.

  4. When will teams stop dealing with Howie? Eagle fans kill this guy and all he does is fleece people. They are competitive even when the rest of us think they will stink. It’s uncanny.

  5. How does a 4th round pick come remotely close to $7 million? Seems the bears were fleeced, or more likely they gave Quinn a contract that wasn’t meeting the production. But to act like this is in any shape a good trade, since all they got was a 4th, doesn’t hold water.

  7. slamdunc1071 says:
    October 27, 2022 at 9:36 am

    and the Bears consider this a good trade ? Which bit ?

    ________________

    Quinn had one sack through 7 weeks of the season. Quinn is 32 years old. The Bears are rebuilding and most likely will not be competing in the post season. 7 mil is nothing when you have no high $$$ players on your roster…..An additional draft pick is huge value for a team rebuilding around a young QB.

    Making sense yet?????

  8. finfanjim says:
    October 27, 2022 at 10:02 am

    I get the premise. I don’t get the terms…

    ______________

    Which is exactly why you’re not a NFL GM!

  9. im certainly no business man but that seems like a terrible deal for the bears..if they were gonna pay the bulk of the salary i would think they would have gotten much better than a 4th. ,,🤷

