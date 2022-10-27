Bill Belichick: Mac Jones will be the quarterback

Posted by Myles Simmons on October 27, 2022, 12:23 PM EDT
Chicago Bears v New England Patriots
After Wednesday’s repeated mantra of “We’ll see how it goes” when talking about quarterbacks, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was clear in a rare way on Thursday.

“Mac [Jones] took a full workload yesterday. I expect him to be fully available here for the game and ready to go,” Belichick said as a part of his opening statement.

Just to be sure, a reporter smartly followed up to ask if that meant Jones would be the starter.

“That’s what I just said, isn’t it? He got a full load,” Belichick said.

And later — as a triple confirmation — Belichick said, “We started the game we wanted to start it last week and we talked about the way it ended up. This week’s a different week, so different situation. Mac will be the quarterback.”

So that confirms the Wednesday report from ESPN’s Field Yates that Jones will start against the Jets in Week Eight.

Belichick noted that Jones is starting now because he’s fully healthy and that it doesn’t have anything to do with rookie Bailey Zappe‘s performance. Jones was off the injury report for the fist time since suffering his ankle sprain on Wednesday. But Belichick refused to go beyond this week when addressing his team’s starting quarterback.

“It’s hypothetical,” Belichick said. “Here we are today. We’re practicing for the Jets. It’s Thursday, getting ready for the Jets. Like, that’s where we are. So, anything that happens beyond that, I mean, it’s not current. I’m not going to get into it. That’s as helpful as I can be. I mean, c’mon man.”

Belichick mentioned he’s talked to all the quarterbacks, so everyone knows what the situation is.

Jones, the 15th overall pick of last year’s draft, played just three possessions in the Monday night loss to the Bears. In four games this season, he’s completed 65 percent of his passes for 799 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions.

Zappe has completed 71 percent of his passes or 781 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions in four appearances.

28 responses to “Bill Belichick: Mac Jones will be the quarterback

  4. How embarrassing that the media tries to make an injured starting QB for the NE more of a story than it really is.

    Clearly, Mac wasn’t at 100%, so they wanted to get him some reps. That said, the INT by Mac was bad and it complicated the plan, which probably shouldn’t have been the plan. They needed to run the ball a lot in that game against a horrible Run D and they over-though the plan. So, that part is certainly on the coaches.

    What’s ironic is, the media said nothing one week ago about how inctredible it is to have a 3rd string rookie playing so well in 3 games, winning 2 of them, as if other coaches in this league actually accomplish something like that. The media and hater losers go silent because they’re so impressed with it and jealous of it, they just go quiet not admitting how impressive it actually is since no team really does it.

    So, they gloss over what is really a COTY candidate type of a thing for any other NFL team in the league, right into a manufactured “QB controversy” due to an injury to the starter, off of a cheap shot by Calais Campbell who wasn’t even fined for it.

    Note how Mike Pennel isn’t even fined for a cheap shot on David Andrews. The league wants to protect against dirty head injuries and yet nothing happens.

    I mean, it’s just disgusting how disingenuous the media is. And, that’s on top of the Pats knowing they mishandled the QB situation the other night.

    It’s high time the Patriots start going out and doling out cheapshots and stick up for themselves and stop allowing 345 Park Ave to encourage dirty hits on NE players that go completely unpunished.

    If that’s the game the NFL and the media want to play, then play it. Start taking out other teams’ players.

  5. The macaroni Jones destruction tour begins now and your favorite team is stuck in the storm!

  6. Waiting for Jets fans to start the Zappe chant during the game.


    They should be chanting Flacco. Say what you want about Mac , Zack Wilson is horrible and he lost his security blanket.

    Wilson vs the Patriots o-2 zero tds 4 ints. Look for that to continue Sunday.

  7. GoodellMustGo says:
    October 27, 2022 at 12:37 pm
    Whew. Spilling state secrets like that must be tough for Bill

    ———

    Watching Bill’s poor drafting skills has been tough for quite a while now

  8. How embarrassing that the media tries to make an injured starting QB for the NE more of a story than it really is.
    —-
    Bill made it a story by the quick hook on Monday and refusing until today to say the obvious that Jones is the starter.

  10. I expect Mac Jones to throw more inexcusable INTs. He was a pretty good QB last year. Nothing special. So far in 2022 he has been pretty bad. He has to make the most of the chance he has. Would be a huge boost to his ego and the team’s if Mac at least makes his offense competitive versus the Jets for four quarters.

  11. All offseason, the Jones hype was off the charts. First to practice, last to leave – the best QB from that draft class!

    Watching Pats fans boo Jones like that was such a dramatic turnaround from all of that hype. And shows how entitled they have become w/ all of the success.

    A quick note on that success, btw. It wasn’t “20 years of domination,” unless you’re counting runner-up trophies. They were a good or great football team between 2001 – 2018. In 2 of those years, they didn’t make the playoffs. In 10 consecutive years, they didn’t win a SB.

    It was 2 separate dynasties: 2001-04, 2015-18. An amazing accomplishment – but not “20 years of domination.”

  13. Great, now if NE loses it’ll be because Bill kind of (not really) spilled the beans about his starter, not because of Bill’s stubborn insistence on remaining loyal to proven-mediocre football minds like Judge and Patricia.

  15. I see this as a boss backing his managing executive’s play. There’s a loss of continuity in the management of the offense with both McDaniels and Brady gone, and they’ve got a coach who’s been running defense for years likely calling the offense right now. There’s going to be hiccups.

  17. 305dolphin says:
    October 27, 2022 at 1:08 pm
    The “Greatest” coach ever has proven himself to be a bit below 500 without Brady.

    01Rate This

    ——————

    Nope. When he picks and works with the QB of his choosing, he is above .500 and that includes the announcement of the Browns move and Covid with no camp to coach up a new QB, deferring to the only option he had in Newton.

  18. Mac is turning into another Baker or Jameis. He is turning the ball over at an alarming rate. It’s not sustainable.

  19. The Pats just waved the white flag for this season. Even if Mac somehow beats the Jets he won’t put up a fight against the Fins, Bills, or Cardinals coming up. Wrong choice Belichick.

  22. Bill: “Mac [Jones] took a full workload yesterday. I expect him to be fully available here for the game and ready to go,”

    Reporter: ‘Does that mean Jones will be the starter? ‘

    Bill: ““That’s what I just said, isn’t it? He got a full load,”

    No, Bill, you didn’t say that. You said something entirely different but OK, whatever you say Bud. Proof positive Bill Belichick despises the media.

  25. Clueless new england rubes look at Mac Jones in 2020 playing against COVID ravaged defenses while Alabama miraculously never lost any of their players to COVID and we all know saban manipulated that. Who wouldn’t have looked good playing against skeleton crew teams all year when your team is stacked?

  26. billsrthefuture says:
    October 27, 2022 at 12:49 pm
    All offseason, the Jones hype was off the charts. First to practice, last to leave – the best QB from that draft class!

    Watching Pats fans boo Jones like that was such a dramatic turnaround from all of that hype. And shows how entitled they have become w/ all of the success.

    A quick note on that success, btw. It wasn’t “20 years of domination,” unless you’re counting runner-up trophies. They were a good or great football team between 2001 – 2018. In 2 of those years, they didn’t make the playoffs. In 10 consecutive years, they didn’t win a SB.

    It was 2 separate dynasties: 2001-04, 2015-18. An amazing accomplishment – but not “20 years of domination.”

    *****************************************

    The fact is, no matters whose fault it is, Mac was struggling and Zappe was playing very well, and was having a galvanizing effect on the team, so the fans rolled with it. Can’t blame them, but there are certainly a lot of variables here. It’s not like Zappe was replacing Brady. Mac had a good start to his career. Year 2 is a work in progress.

    I disagree on your assessment of Dynasty’s. You seem to like to round numbers out. It’s closer to 20 years than not. You are completely disregarding the fact that they were also in three other Super Bowls that they did not win. They appeared in 9 Super Bowls in total during this time. They were in the Championship Game 13 times. They missed the playoffs 2x, only because they lost 2 and 3 way tiebreakers. Otherwise they won as many games as other playoff team those years. They won the AFC East every year but the two years they lost a tiebreaker. During this time, there are COUNTLESS HUGE football games they won. It was a foregone conclusion that the Patriots would win just about every big game during this time. It is unprecedented, especially in a salary cap era.

    It should also be mentioned that since Kraft purchased the team in 1993, they are the winningest team in Pro Football, and second place is not close.

    Your memory is fading, but if I had such football memories in my mind, as part of a fanbase in any other AFC city, I’d be working to forget them too. The Patriots abused parity, and millions have been traumatized. The Patriots have been pretty good for a rebuilding team that went through a cap purge. We’ll see if they can take the next step. I do think there is something to be said for physical talent at QB, but it’s not the end all, be all. Not every QB that can run can win a SB, and not every QB with a rocket arm can win a SB. It helps to have those things in the quiver, but it can be done without it. Time will tell.

  28. The rest of the NFL is elated that this is finally happening again to the Patsies. Welcome back to QB controversies, poor play and irrelevance. Your cheating assisted run is done.

