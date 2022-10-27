Buccaneers rule out Akiem Hicks vs. Ravens

Getty Images

The injury-plagued Buccaneers have ruled out another player for tonight’s game against the Ravens.

Buccaneers defensive tackle Akiem Hicks has been ruled out with a foot injury, the team announced. He had previously been listed as questionable.

With Hicks out, the Bucs now have seven players who have already been ruled out: Hicks, The receiver Russell Gage (hamstring), offensive guard Luke Goedeke (foot), cornerback Carlton Davis (hip), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad), safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) and tight end Cameron Brate (neck). Presumably, those will be their seven inactive players tonight, and every healthy player will be active.

Hicks started the first two games of the season but has been out since. The Bucs will hope to get him back next week.

The only Buccaneer whose status remains up in the air is wide receiver Julio Jones, who is listed as questionable.