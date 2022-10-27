Bucs sign Nolan Turner to active roster

Getty Images

The Buccaneers signed safety Nolan Turner from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Thursday Night Football.

Turner originally entered the league as a college free agent with the Bucs in May.

He joined Tampa Bay’s practice squad on Aug. 31 and was elevated the past two games, appearing exclusively on special teams. Turner has played 23 snaps.

The Bucs also announced they have elevated cornerback Don Gardner and linebacker J.J. Russell from the team’s practice squad for tonight’s game against the Ravens. This will mark the first elevation of the season for both Gardner and Russell.

Neither has played a down in a regular-season game.