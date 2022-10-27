Chiefs acquire Kadarius Toney from Giants

Getty Images

When Patrick Mahomes gets back from the bye week, he’ll have another offensive weapon at his disposal.

The Chiefs have acquired receiver Kadarius Toney from the Giants in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick.

Jordan Schultz of theScore.com was the first to report the move, which PFT has confirmed.

Toney, the 20th overall pick of the 2021 draft, has struggled to stay healthy in his first two seasons. He’s been dealing with a hamstring injury for much of his second year and hasn’t played since Week Two. Toney had a pair of carries for 23 yards in New York’s season-opening victory over the Giants. But then he caught two passes for 0 yards on three targets in the Week Two win over the Panthers.

In 10 games as a rookie, Toney caught 39 passes for 420 yards.

The Chiefs made some significant moves in the offseason to turn over their receiving corps, trading Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins, signing JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and drafting Skyy Moore. Smith-Schuster and Valdes-Scantling each had over 100 yards in Kansas City’s Week Seven victory over San Francisco.

Once Toney is healthy, he’ll be another talented option for Mahomes — who also has tight end Travis Kelce and receiver Mecole Hardman, among others — to choose from.