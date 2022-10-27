Chiefs acquire Kadarius Toney from Giants

Posted by Myles Simmons on October 27, 2022, 12:42 PM EDT
When Patrick Mahomes gets back from the bye week, he’ll have another offensive weapon at his disposal.

The Chiefs have acquired receiver Kadarius Toney from the Giants in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick.

Jordan Schultz of theScore.com was the first to report the move, which PFT has confirmed.

Toney, the 20th overall pick of the 2021 draft, has struggled to stay healthy in his first two seasons. He’s been dealing with a hamstring injury for much of his second year and hasn’t played since Week Two. Toney had a pair of carries for 23 yards in New York’s season-opening victory over the Giants. But then he caught two passes for 0 yards on three targets in the Week Two win over the Panthers.

In 10 games as a rookie, Toney caught 39 passes for 420 yards.

The Chiefs made some significant moves in the offseason to turn over their receiving corps, trading Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins, signing JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and drafting Skyy Moore. Smith-Schuster and Valdes-Scantling each had over 100 yards in Kansas City’s Week Seven victory over San Francisco.

Once Toney is healthy, he’ll be another talented option for Mahomes — who also has tight end Travis Kelce and receiver Mecole Hardman, among others — to choose from.

27 responses to “Chiefs acquire Kadarius Toney from Giants

  1. Toney has no excuses now. Winning team, winning culture, & a very patient Head Coach. Oh, and arguably the best QB in Football.

  2. Veach likes to grab those under-performing former #1 draft picks from other teams to bring in as reclamation projects.

    Wish he’d expend some energy bolstering up the Chiefs defensive line for a SB run this year, though.

  3. Can’t wait to hear about how Toney feels disrespected by something surrounding this move.

  4. Fan of a rival team of the Giants – Toney is unbelievably talented & probably one of the elite WRs in terms of innate talent alone. He’s had some bad luck, but that’s not the only reason the Chiefs are getting a discount, clearly. You don’t just trade a guy like that when it’s simply bad luck. There have been enough clear red flags that we know of (& surely 10x as many that we don’t) which signal why the Giants would be so eager to part ways in exchange for some of the original value.

  6. So they could have had Micah Parsons. Instead Gettleman traded the pick for Evan Neal, Aaron Robinson, Daniel Bellinger, a 3rd and a 6th…..

  7. Pretty strange for a contending team to sell to a dominant contender. Giants must feel like they gave KC a poison pill. I like this “art of war” action.

  8. Or said another way…assuming that Brandon Cooks is equal to or better than Toney…Texans GM Nick Caserio (the guy whose two coaching hires have been David Culley and Lovey Smith) passed on a 3rd and a 6th, at least, for Cooks.

  9. wow. this kid has some juice. hopefully he can put it together that’s a big price for a guy who has been splitting time between the trainers table and the dog house.

  10. This guy can’t stay healthy. It’s going to change somehow because he’s with the Chiefs. I don’t get this move.

  11. Smart move by Veach. With JuJu on a one year deal he locks up a first round speedster with three years left on a rookie contract. Must keep him healthy though. Has been difficult recently.

  14. I’m guessing the Chiefs are not signing OBJ anymore. Good trade for the Chiefs.

  15. I’m sure he’s going to have a remarkable recovery. But as a Giants fan, my only regret is that Gettleman wasted a 1st round pick on a bad attitude. If he hadn’t bought in at this point, he was never going to buy in. Might as well just move on.

  19. Holmes won’t have a new target upon returning from the bye because Toney will most likely still be injured. ‘The human juke-stick’ jukes out his own legs.

  21. I hope Toney makes the most out of this opportunity. The Chiefs are typically very patient with developing their players but a young player only gets so many chances before a team cuts their losses and moves on.

  22. I don’t think Toney’s the guy they’re lookin for. He’s too often injured. He’s closer to a John Ross, than a Tyreek Hill. They have extra picks to spare, so it’s not like this will hurt them, but I don’t think it’ll help them much either.

  23. I suspect this will wind up being a good trade for NY. Note that the 3rd round pick is conditional, so it may be lower than a 3rd.

  26. Ho hum, adding this guy won’t make any difference, he probably won’t even play that much unless there are injuries in KC’s receiving corps.

  27. When a 6-1 team willingly gives up on a highly drafted second year player it’s probably more than injury issues that ended his time there.
    Though the Chiefs have had success with low character WRs before…

