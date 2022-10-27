Deebo Samuel out of Thursday’s practice

Getty Images

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel did not practice Wednesday with a strained hamstring.

The injury has now kept him out for a second consecutive day.

According to multiple reporters on the 49ers beat, Samuel was one of several players absent for the portion of Thursday’s practice open to media.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that Samuel is making progress. But missing the first two days of the practice week is not the best sign for his potential availability to play the Rams on Sunday.

Of course, the 49ers now have Christian McCaffrey, who can easily be used as a strong offensive weapon.

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk (finger), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (calf), receiver Jauan Jennings (hamstring), and defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot/ankle) also were not practicing.

But left tackle Trent Williams was on the field, as was defensive end Samson Ebukam.