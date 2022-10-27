Derrick Henry on facing Texans: I’ve had some good games, but every year is different

Getty Images

Titans running back Derrick Henry really seems to enjoy playing the Texans.

Henry missed both matchups against Houston last year as he was out with a foot injury, but he now has a chance to continue an unprecedented run of success against the division rival.

No player in league history has ever had two rushing touchdowns in four consecutive games against a single opponent, and no player in NFL history has ever had 150 rushing yards in four consecutive games against a single opponent.

So Henry has a few things to play for, other than a win. But he’s not outwardly focused on them during the practice week.

“Every year is different — I really don’t try to live in the past,” Henry said Thursday, via Jim Wyatt of the Titans’ website. “I’ve had some good games, but every year is different. So, I can’t go out there expecting anything. I just have to take it day by day and get ready for Sunday.”

While Henry missed about half the season in 2021, he’s been back to carrying the Titans’ offense — especially in the team’s last three games. Henry has totaled 114, 102, and 128 yards rushing against Indianapolis, Washington, and Indianapolis again, respectively. He’s also become more of a receiving threat, catching 13 passes for 131 yards so far this season. His career high is 206 receiving yards.

“Our mindset is just continue to improve,” Henry said. “Build off the good, and have the mindset of wanting to get better every day. I know that’s what my mindset is, and that’s what everybody else’s mindset is.”