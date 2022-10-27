George Paton on Russell Wilson extension: I feel like it will hold up

Posted by Josh Alper on October 27, 2022, 9:52 AM EDT
DENVER BRONCOS VS JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS, NFL
Getty Images

The first seven games of the Broncos season has led to criticism of several decisions that General Manager George Paton was part of during the offseason and he spent time on Thursday discussing some of them.

Paton led the search process that resulted in hiring head coach Nathaniel Hackett and he said on Thursday that he supports the head coach “100 percent” despite many gaffes during the team’s 2-5 start. The Hackett hiring was followed by the moves to trade for and extend the contract of quarterback Russell Wilson.

While most agreed in the offseason that the move was an upgrade at quarterback, Wilson has not played well and Paton was asked about the call to add five years and $245 million to Wilson’s pact before seeing the quarterback take any regular season snaps in the Denver offense.

“We wanted to get ahead of the contract cycle,” Paton said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “We had seen how Russ was in the offseason and training camp and we felt really good about Russ. We feel really good about Russ. We wanted to get ahead of it. We didn’t want a lot of distraction during the season. We feel really good about it. I feel good about that deal. I feel like it will hold up. I feel good about Russ.”

Paton’s future in Denver is tied to Hackett and Wilson, so there’s not much for him to do other than back up the decisions while showing faith that they’ll be proven correct at some point down the road. New owners took over control of the team after those decisions were made, however, and their faith in calls made before they got there will ultimately decide the futures of Paton, Hackett and others in Denver.

Permalink 19 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

19 responses to “George Paton on Russell Wilson extension: I feel like it will hold up

  1. I don’t recall ever reading as delusional a series of comments from a GM as those in this story. Talk about living in a dream world. Sam Walton must be rolling in his grave.

  3. What is: What do you say when you know you’ve bought a lemon but have no recourse to get your money back!

  5. He sounds a little nervous about this. I feel good about it being repeated quite a few times. I guess he wont fire himself. One of the worst Free agent signings in NFL history. Russ is washed we can all see it. Big over reach by this guy.

  10. The hot seats get hotter. Sean Payton to Denver feels inevitable at this point. But who will be GM?

  11. “George Paton on Russell Wilson extension: I feel like it will hold up”

    No, Rusty Wilson held YOU up! Stole every dime he could get his hands on and made a clean getaway.

  12. Hackett will be the fall guy for the Wilson trade but Paton set this franchise back at least 5 years with what was evident the past year or two that Russ has hit the cliff as a mobile QB and he has never been a good pocket passer and really should be the first one fired since he also hired Hackett.

  13. He was the Viking assistant GM when they made the foolish Kirk Cousins trade and probably had a lot of input on that decision. Nuf said.

  14. The number of times he says “feels good” makes me think he’s trying to talk himself into it

  15. Paid too much for a QB that isn’t a top 10 player. Now you have to win with that cap situation and no picks. Good luck.

  16. Somewhere, SEattle front office is howling. They knew. Oh and look, 1st place with Geno Smith and no Russ.

  19. If by hold up he means “hold up this franchise from competing for a title for the next 5-7 years”, then yes, absolutely.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.