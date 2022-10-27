Jaguars sign Tevaughn Campbell to active roster

Getty Images

The Jaguars put cornerback Shaquill Griffin on injured reserve Wednesday and they filled his spot on the roster Thursday.

Another cornerback will be taking Griffin’s place. The team announced that they have signed Tevaughn Campbell to the active roster off of the Raiders’ practice squad.

Campbell played four years in the CFL before signing with the Jets in 2019. He moved on to the Chargers practice squad later that year and played 30 games for the Chargers over the last two seasons. He had 62 tackles, an interception, three forced fumbles, and a fumble return for a touchdown during his time on the AFC West club.

He was placed on injured reserve in August and released in September. He signed with the Raiders practice squad earlier this month.