Jimmy Garoppolo: 49ers are feeling a sense of urgency

Getty Images

The 49ers have lost two in a row, falling to 3-4. It’s creating a late-October sense or urgency for the team.

“I think you feel it in the locker room,” quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo told reporters on Thursday. “I’ve felt it throughout the week, honestly, just there’s a sense of urgency with the guys. And we have to do this together. No individual’s going to do it on his own. We have to do this as a team. And I think that’s what has made us great in the past here. We just have to get back to that.”

Garoppolo was asked where the urgency comes from, and whether it’s simply a factor of the team being a couple of losses away from the window starting to close on postseason prospects.

“I think it comes from the leaders in the locker room,” Garropolo said. “I honestly do. It comes from the coaches too, need to have a sense of urgency, but I think the leaders, we’ve been in similar situations to this. I’m not going to say we’ve been in this exact situation, because every year’s different, but we’ve been in difficult spots before and I think what’s gotten us out of it in the past is just coming together as a team, being together and having that sense of urgency that we need to fix it, we need to fix it now, and it’s worked well for us in the past. We just need to get back to that.”

They’ll get a chance to get back to it against the Rams, a team the 49ers have dominated in recent years. Failure to do so again will drop the 49ers to 3-5, further complicating an eventual playoff push.