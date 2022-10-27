Kadarius Toney trade likely doesn’t take Chiefs out of OBJ sweepstakes

Getty Images

The Chiefs have filled their need for a field-stretching speedster at the receiver position, by trading for Kadarius Toney. So will they still be trying to get free-agent receiver Odell Beckham, Jr.?

It’s an apples and oranges move, frankly. Toney is a longer-term play for the Chiefs. OBJ would be more of a short-term move. Once doesn’t exclude the other.

Consider the Toney contract. He’s got $784,431 in remaining base salary in 2022. For 2023, he’s due to make $1.907 million. And for 2024, he gets $2.53 million. The Chiefs then would have the fifth-year option for 2025.

To get Toney and his very affordable contract, the Chiefs gave up a third-round compensatory pick (basically a fourth-round selection) and a sixth-rounder that, given the number of compensatory picks in rounds three, four, and five, essentially is a seventh-round selection. And the Chiefs still have a first-round pick, a recon-round pick, a third-round pick, two fourth-round picks, a fifth-round pick, a sixth-round pick, and a seventh-round pick in 2023.

Toney’s skill set matches Tyreek Hill‘s. While Hill is a very rare talent, Toney could be close enough to Hill to make it an incredible outcome for the Chiefs, especially given the financial investment and draft picks surrendered to get Toney.

And maybe the change of scenery will help Toney, who never really clicked in New York. Chiefs coach Andy Reid has a knack for getting through to players with challenging personalities. If Reid can get Toney pointed in the right direction and if he can become with the Chiefs what the Giants thought he would be, it’s a huge win for the Chiefs.

There’s a high ceiling for improvement for Toney. Last year, he had 39 catches in 10 games, for 420 yards and no touchdowns. This year, he has two catches for zero yards in two games.

With the Chiefs in their bye, they have time to get him ready for Week Nine, when the Chiefs host the Titans on Sunday Night Football.