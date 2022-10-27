Kyler Murray: Having DeAndre Hopkins back definitely helps

Getty Images

The Cardinals moved to 3-4 on the season with last week’s Thursday victory over the Saints.

It was receiver DeAndre Hopkins’ first action of the season, as he returned from his six-game suspension for violating the league’s PED policy. And Hopkins had an obvious positive effect on the offense, catching 10 passes for 103 yards.

No one else on the team had more than 31 yards receiving.

Coming off the long weekend, quarterback Kyler Murray said on Wednesday that while he would’ve loved to start the season off like the Cardinals did last year, he feels they’re moving in a positive direction now.

“I think having ‘Hop’ back definitely helps,” Murray said in his press conference. “Just having him out there — his presence, his confidence, the ability, route running to catch the ball — all that stuff. More than anything, me and him are just comfortable together and we’ve had those reps. I know where he’s going to be, and what he’s going do. Same for him. It’s unfortunate to start the season like that, but I don’t think we could have done anything different.”

One of the advantages Hopkins brings is his versatility, as the Cardinals can move him around offensive formations. Murray said he feels it’s a necessity for Arizona to do that to take advantage of matchups.

“I think his first year here he had 1400 yards. I don’t know how,” Murray said. “He lined up on the left side of the field and we just kind of went to work — which every week it was, ‘Why are people allowing us to do this?’ I don’t know, but it happened.

“Then last year he was moving around a little bit more. He ended up getting hurt and stuff like that, but I think for us to just get him easy completions and get the ball in our best player’s hands, we’ve got to move him around for sure.”

That also opens up opportunities for other players on the field — though last week wasn’t necessarily the best example of that based on production.

“I know we have one of the best receiving corps in the league for the depth that we have,” Murray said. “The guys we’ve got in that room, the running backs, tight ends — I’m confident in everybody out there. The more we can move him around and make people worry about him, which is a given, other people are going to be open.”