Mark Andrews ruled out with shoulder injury

Posted by Charean Williams on October 27, 2022, 9:16 PM EDT
Baltimore Ravens v New York Giants
USA TODAY Sports

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was questionable to play in Thursday Night Football because of a knee injury. He started, but he was injured in the second quarter.

Andrews injured his right shoulder on a 6-yard reception with 11:25 remaining in the second quarter.

He ran off the field holding his shoulder and headed directly to the sideline medical tent. Andrews later left for the training room.

The Ravens originally listed him as questionable to return, but he didn’t, and they ruled him out early in the second half.

Andrews made three catches for 33 yards.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Mark Andrews ruled out with shoulder injury

  2. Big loss for Ravens.

    Meanwhile. Lamar strong-arms Harbaugh into a 4th down try & fails. Lamar lives in Madden land.

  3. touchback6 says:
    October 27, 2022 at 9:20 pm
    What a horrible product.
    _______________

    I know, could you imagine how much worse it would be if they were on national TV getting blown out by the Bears?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.