Mark Andrews ruled out with shoulder injury

USA TODAY Sports

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was questionable to play in Thursday Night Football because of a knee injury. He started, but he was injured in the second quarter.

Andrews injured his right shoulder on a 6-yard reception with 11:25 remaining in the second quarter.

He ran off the field holding his shoulder and headed directly to the sideline medical tent. Andrews later left for the training room.

The Ravens originally listed him as questionable to return, but he didn’t, and they ruled him out early in the second half.

Andrews made three catches for 33 yards.