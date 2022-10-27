Mary Jo White has not yet interviewed Daniel Snyder

Getty Images

The NFL has consistently said that its pending investigation of Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has no timetable for a conclusion. As a practical matter, it won’t conclude until after investigator Mary Jo White has an opportunity to interview Snyder.

That interview has not happened.

John Brownlee of Holland & Knight, who represents the Commanders in this matter, said during a Thursday visit with #PFTPM that White has not yet interviewed Snyder, and that no interview has been scheduled.

Brownlee pointed out that, in inquiries of this nature, the accused typically becomes the last person to be interviewed. Once Snyder is interviewed, it will suggest that White is generally moving toward the conclusion of her work. However, things said by Snyder could prompt White to revisit prior steps in the investigation, in order to ultimately make a reliable determination regarding the events that transpired.

The full interview with John Brownlee will be posted later today. The goal was to give Brownlee a fair opportunity to articulate the team’s position on various matters, and to take advantage of the opportunity to get answers to various questions that continue to linger regarding the situation.