Mary Jo White has not yet interviewed Daniel Snyder

The NFL has consistently said that its pending investigation of Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has no timetable for a conclusion. As a practical matter, it won’t conclude until after investigator Mary Jo White has an opportunity to interview Snyder.

That interview has not happened.

John Brownlee of Holland & Knight, who represents the Commanders in this matter, said during a Thursday visit with #PFTPM that White has not yet interviewed Snyder, and that no interview has been scheduled.

Brownlee pointed out that, in inquiries of this nature, the accused typically becomes the last person to be interviewed. Once Snyder is interviewed, it will suggest that White is generally moving toward the conclusion of her work. However, things said by Snyder could prompt White to revisit prior steps in the investigation, in order to ultimately make a reliable determination regarding the events that transpired.

The full interview with John Brownlee will be posted later today. The goal was to give Brownlee a fair opportunity to articulate the team’s position on various matters, and to take advantage of the opportunity to get answers to various questions that continue to linger regarding the situation.

7 responses to “Mary Jo White has not yet interviewed Daniel Snyder

  1. SHEESH! This whole thing is making the Inflategate investigation look like a 100 meter dash at the Olympics. I’m thinking their idea was to simply delay and delay until things cooled off and then soft-play it. But of course it’s Snyder so things don’t cool off. We just keep hearing about more and more crud coming out of the Commanders’ Ashburn, VA headquarters.

  2. There will be no “investigation” or “interview”.

    Classic old school lawyer interference. Amazing how Goodell thinks intelligent people don’t know.

  3. The investigation needs to be throw out and we need to move on. This is the biggest waste of time and resources since the Mueller investigation which the complete opposite of what everyone was lured into believing.

  4. Goodell and the owners of the other 3 teams in the NFC East look like they are going to do everything in their power to keep Snyder.

  5. The investigation needs to be throw out and we need to move on. This is the biggest waste of time and resources since the Mueller investigation which resulted in the complete opposite of what everyone was lured into believing……lies, bias and utter BS~!

  6. everyonestillcallsthemtheRedskins says:
    October 27, 2022 at 3:14 pm
    The investigation needs to be throw out and we need to move on. This is the biggest waste of time and resources since the Mueller investigation which the complete opposite of what everyone was lured into believing.==============================================
    Bill Barr covered up the results of the Mueller. As Robert Mueller said himself; If we couldn’t indict the president for crimes, we would have said so. They never said they couldn’t indict. It really would be nice if people knew what they were talking about. Too many people with too little brains sounding off.

  7. Sham investigation it seems. Snyder needs to go but that yet remains to be seen. I never thought Bruce Allen would be fired so who knows. I guess in some reasonable world Snyder would actually be held accountable. I just hope they choose not to punish the fans or team by taking draft picks. We didnt cause these decades of decay and humiliation.

