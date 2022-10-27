Matt Canada: I think we’re really, really close on offense

Getty Images

The Steelers offense is at or near the bottom of the league in many offensive categories, but that has not convinced head coach Mike Tomlin that significant changes are needed to the unit heading into Week Eight.

Tomlin’s resistance to change extends to offensive coordinator Matt Canada, who has been a lightning rod for criticism over the first seven weeks of the season. On Thursday, Canada acknowledged that the offense has not produced the way anyone with the Steelers would have hoped at the start of the season, but said “I certainly believe in the course” and that he also believes that the result will be a “tremendous offense.”

“It’s only about production. That’s all it’s about. And until we put it on tape, it’s not good enough,” Canada said, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I think we’re really, really close.”

Canada’s correct about production being the only thing that matters and being close to breaking through doesn’t mean anything if more losses are added to your record. Sunday’s game against the Eagles will feature a strong defensive opponent, but the Steelers still need to find a way to do more than being close to getting everything together.