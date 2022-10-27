Mike LaFleur: There was no “blow-up” with Elijah Moore, we’re on same page about everything

Getty Images

Wide receiver Elijah Moore returned to practice for the Jets on Wednesday and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said that all is well after a tumultuous week.

Moore did not play in last Sunday’s win over the Broncos or take part in the final two days of practice last week after he reportedly directed a an outburst toward LaFleur. Moore had expressed confusion about why he wasn’t getting more passes thrown his way and asked to be traded after the reported flap with LaFleur, but the Jets said they are not going to move the 2021 second-round pick.

On Thursday, LaFleur was asked about his relationship with Moore in light of last week and said that reports of a “blow-up” involving Moore were “100 percent inaccurate.” He said the two men had a conversation and that they’ve spoken again this week to make sure that everyone is moving in the same direction.

“We’re all on the same page with everything. We’re just trying to move forward,” LaFleur said, via SNY.

Corey Davis missed another day of practice Thursday with a knee injury, so it looks like Moore will be in line for plenty of work against the Patriots this weekend.