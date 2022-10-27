Rashod Bateman out with a foot injury, joining Mark Andrews on the sideline

Getty Images

The Ravens lost tight end Mark Andrews to a shoulder injury early in the second quarter. He isn’t coming back.

Neither is receiver Rashod Bateman.

The Ravens have ruled out Bateman with the foot injury he entered the game with. He originally was questionable to play. Bateman started but ran only 11 routes, per Next Gen Stats, before re-injuring his foot.

Andrews had three receptions for 33 yards, and Bateman had one target but no catches.

Andrews entered with a knee injury that had him questionable.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (hamstring) returned for the second half after the Ravens listed him as questionable to come back in the game.