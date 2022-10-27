Report: Gisele Bundchen tells Tom Brady to retire or she’s “gone for good”

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reportedly has gotten an ultimatum.

According to US Weekly, Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, has informed him that “either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good.”

It’s not specified whether he must leave now or next month or after the current year ends. Brady has recently said, more than once, that he won’t be retiring during the 2022 season.

Based on the report, she presumably wants it to happen sooner than later.

“She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future,” US Weekly reports. “She is doing it for her family.”

She publicly raised such concerns five years ago, in an interview with Charlie Rose.

“I just have to say, as a wife, I’m a little bit — as you know, it’s not the most — let’s say [it’s] an aggressive sport,” she said in May 2017. “Football, like he had a concussion last year. I mean, he has concussions, pretty much, I mean, we don’t talk about [it] but he does have concussions. I don’t think it’s a healthy thing for your body to go through like — you know, to that kind of aggression all the time. That cannot be healthy for you, right? I mean I plan on having him be healthy and do a lot of fun things when we’re like 100, I hope.”

Recent reports have indicated that the couple is living apart, and that they have hired divorce lawyers. Thirteen days ago, Brady attended alone the wedding of Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Brady’s Buccaneers host the Ravens on Thursday Night Football. A loss would drop Tampa Bay to 3-5 for the season.