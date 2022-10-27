Report: Julio Jones is expected to play Thursday night

Getty Images

Wide receiver Julio Jones has not been in the Buccaneers lineup since Week Four, but it appears he’ll be back on the field on Thursday night.

NFL Media reports that Jones is expected to play against the Ravens. Jones was listed as questionable to play after a couple of days as a limited participant in practice.

Jones also played in the season opener and he caught four passes for 76 yards in his two appearances.

The Bucs ruled Russell Gage out with a hamstring injury, so Jones’ return comes at an opportune time for the NFC South club. They’ll also have Scotty Miller, Breshad Perriman, and Jaelon Darden available at wide receiver behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.