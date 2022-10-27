Reports: Ja’Marr Chase out multiple weeks with hip injury

Posted by Josh Alper on October 27, 2022, 4:47 PM EDT
Atlanta Falcons v Cincinnati Bengals
Getty Images

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Thursday that wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase would probably miss practice due to hip soreness and it looks Taylor might have been underselling things when it comes to Chase’s condition.

According to multiple reports, Chase is set to miss multiple weeks as a result of the hip injury he’s been dealing with the last couple of weeks. He first appeared on the injury report last week and put up eight catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Falcons, but it appears that playing made things worse.

With an expected absence of multiple weeks, an injured reserve stay may be coming for the wideout.

Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd will remain top targets while Chase recovers from his injury. Mike Thomas, Trent Taylor, and Stanley Morgan are the other wideouts on the 53-man roster in Cincinnati.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Reports: Ja’Marr Chase out multiple weeks with hip injury

  4. It’s a blow for sure but with sorry ass CLEVE & CAR coming up then a BYE..they have still have plenty of talent take care of business.
    Ice up JaMarr. Your needed on the back stretch.

  5. Bengals should talk to Houston about Cooks, pronto. Chase might be out for the year.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.