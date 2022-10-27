Reports: Ja’Marr Chase out multiple weeks with hip injury

Getty Images

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Thursday that wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase would probably miss practice due to hip soreness and it looks Taylor might have been underselling things when it comes to Chase’s condition.

According to multiple reports, Chase is set to miss multiple weeks as a result of the hip injury he’s been dealing with the last couple of weeks. He first appeared on the injury report last week and put up eight catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Falcons, but it appears that playing made things worse.

With an expected absence of multiple weeks, an injured reserve stay may be coming for the wideout.

Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd will remain top targets while Chase recovers from his injury. Mike Thomas, Trent Taylor, and Stanley Morgan are the other wideouts on the 53-man roster in Cincinnati.