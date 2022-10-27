Robert Quinn on trade to Eagles: In all honesty, I’m still kind of shocked

Getty Images

A few nights ago, edge rusher Robert Quinn was on the field helping the Bears beat the Patriots.

Now he’s in Philadelphia on the league’s last undefeated team.

Quinn was introduced to the media on Thursday, after the Eagles acquired him in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2023 draft on Wednesday.

He was asked what his reaction to the trade was and answered, “Shock.”

“In all honestly, I’m still kind of [shocked],” Quinn said in the press conference. “I’ve been telling everyone, I’m still trying to I guess get a full grasp on what’s happening in the transition. But besides that, happy. I’m in a new place. I told everyone, I just want to come in, do my part. They’ve been rocking and rolling before I got here, so I don’t want to mess anything up. Just try to add whatever I can to help make this team better — and basically stay out the way.”

While Quinn, 32, recorded 18.5 sacks with the Bears in 2021, he’s recorded just one this season. He also has a pair of tackles for loss and three QB hits.

The Eagles are in the league’s top third with 17.0 sacks this season. Haason Reddick leads the club with 4.5 sacks. Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox are tied for second with 3.0 apiece.

Quinn said he sees himself fitting in “wherever and however they decide to play me.

“I’ll just do whatever they ask,” Quinn said. “Like I said earlier, I just want to do my part to help contribute and keep helping this team do what they’ve been doing this year, and that’s winning. So, whatever my contribution may be from what they have, I’m just trying to do that to the best of my ability.”