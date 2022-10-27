Ron Rivera on Chase Young: Everything is positive

Getty Images

Washington coach Ron Rivera said in a TV interview Monday that edge rusher Chase Young “more than likely” would return to practice Wednesday. Today is Thursday, and Young hasn’t returned to practice.

A report earlier in the day indicated Young would not practice this week, and Rivera has confirmed it.

“We’ll be able to start him next week,” Rivera said, via Pete Hailey of NBCSportsWashington.com

Young had his final meeting with Dr. James Andrews earlier in the day.

“Everything is positive,” Rivera said.

Young tore an ACL in the Nov. 14 game last season. The Commanders play the Eagles on a Monday night on Nov. 14 this year, so it could be exactly a year when he returns to game action.