Sam Ehlinger: I’m a young quarterback with an exciting style of play

Sam Ehlinger learned of his new role on the Colts while working out Monday. Colts coach Frank Reich informed Ehlinger that he was the team’s new starting quarterback, and not just for this week.

The Colts want to see Ehlinger the rest of the season to see if he is their quarterback of the future.

“I was just excited,” Ehlinger said, via Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star. “I’ve learned in this league that you can never be surprised. There’s so much stuff that can happen on a week-to-week basis in a week-to-week league.”

Ehlinger passed Nick Foles on the depth chart two weeks ago, a sign that the Colts were intrigued with him. The Colts pulled the plug on the Matt Ryan era only seven games in, having traded a third-round choice to the Falcons for the 2016 NFL MVP whose contract is guaranteed into next season.

Ehlinger, a sixth-round selection in 2021, has played only three games in his career, seeing action on 18 snaps. He will make his first career start Sunday.

“With every new opportunity, there’s new nerves,” Ehlinger said. “Navigating through those and trying to stay in the moment is the challenge.”

Ehlinger is nothing if not confident, however. He believes he can elevate a 3-3-1 team.

“I’m a young quarterback who has an exciting style of play,” Ehlinger said.

He becomes the team’s 10th starting quarterback since the start of 2015, and the sixth since Andrew Luck’s retirement before the 2019 season.